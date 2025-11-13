Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,057 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 3.2%

Novavax stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Our Latest Report on NVAX

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.