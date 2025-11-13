Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 107.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $965,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 850,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,807.42. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $425,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 366,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,846. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,029 shares of company stock worth $5,829,345. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.