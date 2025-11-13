Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,122,000 after buying an additional 824,041 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,654,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after buying an additional 592,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 282,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 110.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 345,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,098.34. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

