Monero (XMR) Price Hits $389.44 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Monero has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $389.44 or 0.00378251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $7.18 billion and approximately $194.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00015263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

