Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%.The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

