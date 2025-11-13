Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) vs. Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Financial Comparison

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Bioasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -50.78% -46.08% Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 1 1 5 1 2.75 Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acrivon Therapeutics and Bioasis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioasis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Bioasis Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.56 million ($2.25) -1.01 Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.01

Acrivon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioasis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Bioasis Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

