Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $153.84 million and $7.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,396,298,461 coins and its circulating supply is 47,634,918,199 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

