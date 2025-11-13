Utrust 1-Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Utrust
Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Utrust Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.
