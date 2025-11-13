Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CSCO opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.