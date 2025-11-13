Beldex Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $617.32 million and $9.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.21 or 0.03393835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00005910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,938,402,513 coins and its circulating supply is 7,477,422,513 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

