Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 91.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

