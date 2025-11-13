Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.090-2.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

