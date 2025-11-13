Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 404.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

