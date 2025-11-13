Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NU by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NU opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

