Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
