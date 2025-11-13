Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 782,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average is $200.33. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.