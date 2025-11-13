Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Advantest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Advantest Stock Down 0.7%

ATEYY opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. Advantest has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

