OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OSTX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -4.10. OS Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in OS Therapies by 172.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OS Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

