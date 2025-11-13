Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nikon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikon currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Nikon Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

