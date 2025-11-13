Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KOF. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $88,634,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after buying an additional 274,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,584,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

