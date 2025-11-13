First Western Trust Bank Purchases 302 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.33 and a 200 day moving average of $359.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

