HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for enCore Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

enCore Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EU opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In other news, Director William Harris sold 76,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$359,648.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,000. This represents a 21.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dennis Eugene Stover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 488,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,266,640. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $468,835. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

