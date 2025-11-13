Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CTO Christopher Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $311,462.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,040.52. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $268.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 120.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

