YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on November 13th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4539 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
Featured Stories
