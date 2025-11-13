YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on November 13th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4539 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

