FY2025 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Cut by Stifel Canada

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.73.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$99.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.32.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.55%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.