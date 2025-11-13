Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Eric Stang Sells 4,000 Shares

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $447,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,641.32. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rambus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

