Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ARDC opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.62.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
