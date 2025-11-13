Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ARDC opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

