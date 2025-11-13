Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TD

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank’s FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

