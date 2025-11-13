First Western Trust Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

PFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

