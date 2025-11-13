ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Raised to Hold at Barclays

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACVA. Wall Street Zen lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research lowered ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $948.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

