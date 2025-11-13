Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $87,373,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $228.28 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

