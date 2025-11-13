abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of VFL stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
