abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VFL stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

