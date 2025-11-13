Midwest Trust Co Invests $275,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.72.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

