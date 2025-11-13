HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.73.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,777,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

