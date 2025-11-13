Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWR opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

