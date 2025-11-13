Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at CLSA

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUHJY. Zacks Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

