Trane Technologies plc $TT Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

TT stock opened at $422.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

