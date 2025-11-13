Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

GLOF stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

