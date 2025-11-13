Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $201,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $933,089,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Shares of PH opened at $853.61 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $869.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.38 and a 200-day moving average of $718.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

