Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $112.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

