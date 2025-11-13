National Pension Service Has $185.35 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $185,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after buying an additional 1,839,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

