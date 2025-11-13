The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after buying an additional 456,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $54,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.2%

Mosaic stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.