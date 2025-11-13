sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $103.12 thousand worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,628,864 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

