Nwam LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,481.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

