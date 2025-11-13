Nwam LLC Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 725,289 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 645,595.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 619,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,932,000 after acquiring an additional 619,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.