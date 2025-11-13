Nwam LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

