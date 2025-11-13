ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Posts Earnings Results

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

ZenaTech Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENA opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14. ZenaTech has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZENA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZenaTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of ZenaTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZenaTech stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of ZenaTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZenaTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.