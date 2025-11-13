Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $168.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

