Nwam LLC Sells 806 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

TXN opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

