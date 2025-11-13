26,688 Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth $534,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 130,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 11,321.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 1,344,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

